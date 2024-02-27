Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer:
- Says they had a productive and intense meeting
- Says we're making good progress, hope they can get this done quickly
- Meeting on Ukraine was one of the most intense he's ever encountered
- We said to Speaker Johnson "get it done" on Ukraine aid during White House meeting
- Border bill will take some work, should not hold up aid to Ukraine
House Democratic leader Jeffries added:
- White House meeting was intense, honest productive
- Cautiously optimistic we can do what we need to do in the next few days to avoid U.S. government shutdown