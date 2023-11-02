- Prior was +1.2% (revised to +1.0%)
Details:
- Factory orders ex-transportation for Sept +0.8% versus +1.4% last month (revised to +1.5%)
- Durable goods order revised +4.6% versus +4.7% preliminary and -0.1% prior month
- Durable goods ex-defense +5.7% versus +5.8% preliminary. Last month -0.7%
- Nondefense capital ex-air +0.5% versus 0.6% preliminary. Last month +1.1%
- Durable goods ex transportation +0.4% vs 0.5% preliminary. Last +0.5%
The headline is a bit stronger but the revisions to core durable goods orders are a touch lower. There is some dollar buying on the data but it's mild.