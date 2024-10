Prior was 1.356m

Starts -0.5% vs +9.6% prior

Building permits 1.428m vs 1.460m expected

Permits -2.9% vs +4.9% prior

Full report

US housing had been on the comeback trail but that may be in jeopardy as 30-year rates have risen 50 basis points from the September low. Starts are down 0.7% y/y.