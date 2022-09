Prior was 103.2

Present situation 149.6 vs 145.3 prior

Expectations 80.3 vs 75.8 prior

Jobs hard-to-get 11.4% vs 11.6% prior

1-year inflation expectations 6.8% vs 7.0% prior

That's a strong reading and it comes with several strong readings today. The market reaction has been to sell bonds and buy the US dollar. It points to more rate hikes from the Fed.