US CPI y/y

Prior was +2.5% y/y

m/m reading at +0.2% vs +0.1% expected

Month-over-month unrounded +0.1604% vs +0.081% prior

Core measures:

Core CPI +3.3% vs +3.2% expected

Core CPI m/m +0.3% vs +0.2% expected

Core unrounded +0.3124% vs +1549% m/m

Real weekly earnings -0.1% vs +0.5% prior

Supercore m/m +0.3353%

Supercore y/y +2.02%

These are hot numbers and will further underpin the ongoing US dollar rally but the market is also noting the jump in initial jobless claims at 258K compared to 230K prior. That's likely hurricane impacted though.