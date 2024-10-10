- Prior was +2.5% y/y
- m/m reading at +0.2% vs +0.1% expected
- Month-over-month unrounded +0.1604% vs +0.081% prior
Core measures:
- Core CPI +3.3% vs +3.2% expected
- Core CPI m/m +0.3% vs +0.2% expected
- Core unrounded +0.3124% vs +1549% m/m
- Real weekly earnings -0.1% vs +0.5% prior
- Supercore m/m +0.3353%
- Supercore y/y +2.02%
These are hot numbers and will further underpin the ongoing US dollar rally but the market is also noting the jump in initial jobless claims at 258K compared to 230K prior. That's likely hurricane impacted though.