Prior month: -0.2% ( revised to -0.8% )

) Factory goods orders ex transportation +0.1% vs -0.1% prior (revised to -0.2%)

Durable goods orders -0.7% vs -0.8% preliminary. Last month was -0.8%

Durable goods ex transportation +0.5% vs +0.4% preliminary. Last month +0.6%

Durable goods ex defense -1.1% versus -1.1% preliminary. Last month -1.3%

Durable goods nondefense capital goods orders ex-air +0.7% versus +0.5% preliminary. Last month +0.3%

The headline was in-line with estimates but only because of a big revision lower to the prior.

New orders for manufactured goods in September, down four of the last five months, decreased $2.8 billion or 0.5% to $584.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today.

Shipments, down two consecutive months, decreased $2.2 billion or 0.4% to $586.9 billion. That number goes into the GDP calculation and should lead to a downward revision to Q3 numbers, all else equal.