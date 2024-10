Prior month import prices -0.3% revised to -0.2%

US import prices MoM -0.4% versus -0.2% expected

US export prices MoM -0.7% versus -0.4% expected

Previous export prices revised to -0.9% from -0.7%

Import prices year on year -0.1% which was the first 12 month drop since February 2024

Export prices fell -2.1% year over year. That was the largest 12- month increase since January 2024.

