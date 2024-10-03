Business activity index 59.9 vs 53.3 prior

Employment 48.1 vs 50.2 prior (lowest since June)

New orders 59.4 vs 53.0 prior (highest since Feb 2023)

Prices paid 59.4 vs 57.3 prior (highest since Jan)

Supplier deliveries 52.1 vs 49.6 prior

Inventories 58.1 vs 52.9 prior

Backlog of orders 48.3 vs 43.7 prior

New export orders 56.7 vs 50.9 prior

Imports 52.7 vs 50.3 prior

Inventory sentiment 54.0 vs 54.9 prior

Full release

This is a very strong report and the best since Feb 2023. The caveat is on the jobs side, with the decline pointing to downside risks in tomorrow's non-farm payrolls report.

That said, the post-pandemic track record of this indicator is poor.

Comments in the report: