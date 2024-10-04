nonfarm payrolls chart

Two-month net revision: +72K vs -86K prior

Unemployment rate: 4.1% vs 4.2% prior

Unrounded unemployment rate: 4.0510% vs 4.220% prior

Participation rate: 62.7% vs 62.7% prior

Private payrolls +223K vs 118K prior

Prior private payrolls +118K revised to +114K

U6 underemployment rate: 7.7% vs 7.9% prior

Average hourly earnings: +0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior avg hourly earnings: +0.4% (revised to +0.5%)

Average hourly earnings: 4.0% vs +3.8% y/y expected

Average weekly hours: 34.2 vs 34.3 prior

Change in manufacturing payrolls: -7K vs -24K prior

Household survey: +430K vs +168K prior

Government jobs: +31K vs +24K prior

Full time: +631K vs -438K prior

Part time: -201K vs +527K prior

Prior to the data, the market was pricing in a 32% of the Fed lowering rates by 50 basis points at the November 7 meeting. USD/JPY was trading at 146.58 ahead of the numbers.

The unemployment rate very nearly fell to 4.0% and this is the strongest headline reading since March. I think you can bury the idea of 50 basis points on this, even if the October report is soft.

The US dollar understandably jumped on this report as it's very difficult to poke holes in any of it. USD/JPY is particularly strong, now up 160 pips since the report to 148.18.