Prior m/m +0.1%

Unrounded core PCE was +0.254%

Core PCE +2.7% y/y vs +2.6% expected

Headline inflation PCE +2.1% y/y vs +2.1% expected (Prior +2.2, revised to +2.3%)

Deflator +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Unrounded +0.175% m/m vs +0.0907% prior

Consumer spending and income for August:

Personal income +0.3% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.2%

Personal spending +0.5% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.2% (revised to +0.3%)

Real personal spending +0.4% vs +0.1% prior (revised to +0.2%)

The unrounded numbers here reveal softer inflation than the headlines, particularly on core m/m, which was very close to being reported as +0.2%. Meanwhile, the consummption numbers were very strong and we got a preview of that in yesterday's GDP report.