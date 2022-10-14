The non-stop drama continues today with the US retail sales report for September due at the bottom of the hour.

The consensus is +0.2% on the headline and +0.3% on the control group. Good news is good news for the US dollar but good news is bad news for everything else.

At the same time as that report we'll also get US import/export prices and Canadian manufacturing sales. Those will be totally overshadowed by the consumer data.

And the consumer will stay in focus at 10 am ET with the preliminary UMich consumer sentiment survey for October. The consensus is 59.0 from 58.6 previously.

On the Fed docket, we get George at 10 am ET and Waller at 1215 pm ET.