US retail sales control group August
US retail sales control group
  • Prior control group was +0.3%
  • Headline retail sales +0.4% versus +0.3% expected
  • Retail sales $714.4 billion versus $711.3 billion prior
  • Prior m/m sales +0.1%
  • Retail sales y/y +1.7% versus +2.2% prior
  • Ex autos +0.5% versus +0.1% expected
  • Prior ex autos +0.1% prior (revised to +0.2%)
  • Ex autos and gas +0.7% versus +0.3% prior

After of this report, the market was pricing in a 95% chance of a Fed cut in November and a similarly high probability of two cuts this year.

There is no sign of consumer weakening in this report and that's cut the odds of a Fed cut in November down to 87% from 95% in the Fed funds futures market.