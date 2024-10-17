US retail sales control group

Prior control group was +0.3%

Headline retail sales +0.4% versus +0.3% expected

Retail sales $714.4 billion versus $711.3 billion prior

Prior m/m sales +0.1%

Retail sales y/y +1.7% versus +2.2% prior

Ex autos +0.5% versus +0.1% expected

Prior ex autos +0.1% prior (revised to +0.2%)

Ex autos and gas +0.7% versus +0.3% prior

After of this report, the market was pricing in a 95% chance of a Fed cut in November and a similarly high probability of two cuts this year.

There is no sign of consumer weakening in this report and that's cut the odds of a Fed cut in November down to 87% from 95% in the Fed funds futures market.