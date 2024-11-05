- Prior was -70.4 billion
- Goods trade -108.7 billion vs -108.2 billion prelim
- Exports -1.2%
- Imports +3.0%
The deficit jumped to the highest since 2022 because of a rush to import items ahead of a feared port strike.
Key Details:
- Exports fell on declining civilian aircraft shipments (-$1.7B)
- Pharmaceutical prep exports dropped $2.0B
- Crude oil exports declined $1.3B
- Consumer goods imports jumped $4.0B
- Capital goods imports rose $2.8B led by computers (+$1.0B) and semiconductors (+$0.8B)
- Auto imports increased $1.2B with passenger cars up $0.9B