US goods trade balance
  • Prior was -70.4 billion
  • Goods trade -108.7 billion vs -108.2 billion prelim
  • Exports -1.2%
  • Imports +3.0%

The deficit jumped to the highest since 2022 because of a rush to import items ahead of a feared port strike.

Key Details:

  • Exports fell on declining civilian aircraft shipments (-$1.7B)
  • Pharmaceutical prep exports dropped $2.0B
  • Crude oil exports declined $1.3B
  • Consumer goods imports jumped $4.0B
  • Capital goods imports rose $2.8B led by computers (+$1.0B) and semiconductors (+$0.8B)
  • Auto imports increased $1.2B with passenger cars up $0.9B