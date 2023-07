Just as bonds puke and everyone frets about higher Fed funds rates, the ISM services survey could shift the mood.

It's due at the top of the hour and expected at 51.0 from 50.3. You have to think that risks are to the upside but we'll get a clue in the final revisions to the S&P Global US services PMI at 9:45 am ET.

As for jobs, we also get the JOLTS report at the top of the hour.

The US dollar has cooled as some angst creeps in.