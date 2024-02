The US Treasury is selling 30-year bonds at the top of the hour. It's a record-sized $25 billion sale and lands in a market that's been building a concession all day. US 30-year yields are up 6.6 bps to 4.37% today despite the strong 10-year sale yesterday.

The push higher in yields is likely being driven by a $2 jump in oil prices today along with continued strong US data like initial jobless claims.