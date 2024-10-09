How does 4.06% for ten years sound?

That's what markets will be grappling with as we count down to the results of the 10-year sale at the top of the hour. I thought we would see more bids as 10s crossed 4% the the sellers continue to have the upper hand as US economic data beats estimates.

Note that the past three 10-year auctions stopped through by an average of 1.5 bps.

BMO notes that October is seasonally soft for 10-year offerings – over the last decade, seven auctions tailed and just three stopped-through.