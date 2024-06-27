Look out for the results just after the top of the hour.

Here are some pros and cons from BMO:

Pros

We haven’t seen a coupon auction tail since the 3-year offering on June 10th. Since then, 2s, 5s, 10s, 20s, 30s, and 5-year TIPS all stopped-through with above-average non-dealer allocations driven by elevated indirect bidding.

Over the last decade, we’ve only seen three 7-year auctions tail during June, and seven stop-through. Framed another way, only one of the last six 7-year auctions during June tailed (2022), with the other five auctions stopping through and by an average of 0.4 bp.

7-year supply has been generally well-received in 2024 with three auctions stopping through (Feb/Mar/Apr) and two tailing (Jan/May) – but even January's tailed auction (0.3 bp) saw above-average non-dealer participation.

Overseas buyers have taken a growing allocation over the last 3 months and May's 19.0% award represented the highest since January 2023.

Cons

The macro narrative is unlikely to be materially shifted or confirmed until the July 11th release of June CPI which may serve as an offset to aggressive bidding this afternoon.

The bearish impulses of Aussie and Canadian CPI combined with Japanese intervention fears may leave a subset of buyers hesitant to buy 7s at the moment.

Fed-speak has been very consistent in the message that more convincing is needed to be confident inflation is on a sustainable path to 2%, and there remains an elevated degree of uncertainty whether the FOMC will cut in September or delay further