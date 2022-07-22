Most global PMIs have been on the soft side in today's slate but this is particularly bad. We'd seen some poor manufacturing PMIs so that's where you would expect the weakness to be concentrated but the services PMI is dreadful, it fell off a cliff.
Details:
Services below 50 for the first time since June 2020
Manufacturing new orders at the lowest since May 2020
Services sector prices charged index falls to lowest since Mach 2021
Composite new orders returned to expansionary following June contraction
Composite input costs was softest in six months
Composite business confidence slipped to lowest since Sept 2020
This is the kind of thing that will give the Fed pause regarding hiking above 3%. The odds of 100 bps fell to pretty much nil from 10% before the data. The Dec contract is now the high at 3.28% from 3.38% earlier.
Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson,
Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market
Intelligence said:
“The preliminary PMI data for July point to a worrying
deterioration in the economy. Excluding pandemic
lockdown months, output is falling at a rate not seen
since 2009 amid the global financial crisis, with the
survey data indicative of GDP falling at an annualised
rate of approximately 1%. Manufacturing has stalled and
the service sector’s rebound from the pandemic has gone
into reverse, as the tailwind of pent-up demand has been
overcome by the rising cost of living, higher interest rates
and growing gloom about the economic outlook.
“An increased rate of order book deterioration, with
backlogs of work dropping sharply in July, reflects an
excess of operating capacity relative to demand growth
and points to output across both manufacturing and
services being cut back further in coming months unless
demand revives. However, with companies’ expectations
of future growth slumping to the lowest since the early
days of the pandemic, any such revival is not being
anticipated. Instead, firms are already reassessing their
production and workforce needs, resulting in slower
employment growth.
“Although supply constraints remained problematic,
constraining economic activity, the weakening demand
environment has helped to alleviate inflationary
pressures. Average prices charged for goods and
services consequently rose at a much reduced rate in
July, the rate of inflation still running high by historical
standards but now down to a 16-month low to provide
some much needed good news amid the ongoing cost of
living crisis.”