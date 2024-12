Prior was 56.1

Composite PMI rises to 56.6 vs 54.9 prior (33-month high)

Services PMI jumps to 58.5 vs 56.1 prior (38-month high)

Manufacturing PMI falls to 48.3 vs 49.7 prior (3-month low)

On inflation:

Overall price pressures cooled further

but manufacturing saw a spike in input costs to 2-year highs

Service sector inflation at 4.5 year low

Supplier delivery times lengthening again

USD/JPY is up a handful of pips on this and the US dollar is broadly stronger.