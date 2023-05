US House Speaker McCarthy says:

We don't have a deal

Decisions have to start being made

He does add:

Negotiators meetings were productive.

Will continue to work for an agreement

The President has to be serious

Markets are holding in although the Dow industrial average is still down 93 points or -0.27%. The NASDAQ index is still up around 60 points or 0.47%. The S&P is trading above and below 4200.

Biden and McCarthy are scheduled to meet at 5:30 PM ET.