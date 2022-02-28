The US State Department is on the wires saying:

US will do more on sanctions as it has seen no indication that Russia is prepared to de-escalate

US measures will increasingly be symmetrical with those of allies

No responsible country in the world can eb neutral when it come to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

On Iran nuclear talks:

US is prepared to walk away from the Iran nuclear talks if Iran displays intransigence to making progress

With less than an hours of trading in the US, the major indices are all down on the day:

Dow is down -471 points or -1.38% at 33587

S&P is down -53 points or -1.21% at 4331

Nasdaq is down -96.71 points or -0.70% at 13602.80

Russell 2000 is down -5.02 points or -0.2% at 2035.90