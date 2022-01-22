No one knows if Russia is going to invade Ukraine but there are plenty of reasons to worry.

Starting Monday, the US State Dept will start evacuating family members of embassy personnel in Ukraine, according to reports.

On the diplomatic side, the US said it would respond in writing to a set of security proposals that Russia presented in December, including a demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

Domestically, Russian parliament will hold consultations about recognizing two pro-Russia breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states. From there, Putin would have cover to send in Russian troops to 'protect' Russian-speakers there from Ukraine.