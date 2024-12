The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close on January 9 to observe the national day of morning for former US President Jimmy Carter, who died yesterday.

This follows the normal tradition of stock markets closing for the funerals of former Presidents. It came as something of a surprise that the bond market will remain open until 2 pm ET but that might be due to a 1 pm ET bond auction.

In any case, it should be a quieter day in markets.