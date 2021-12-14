The major US indices are continuing their slide with the Nasdaq index leading the way.

The Nasdaq index is trading down -306 points or -1.98% at 15107.45

S&P is down -57 points or -1.21% at 4612.96

Dow is down -149 points or -0.42% at 35501.85

Russell 2000 is down -17.12 points or -0.79% at 2163.40.

Looking at the S&P index, the price decline is taking the pair closer to its 50 day MA at 4586.01. Recall that it was just on Friday, that the S&P closed a record high at 4713.57.

S&P is moving closer to the 50 day MA

The Nasdaq index is now trading comfortably below its 100 day MA at 15147.28.