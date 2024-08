SPX weekly

Powell offered a lift to US stock markets but there was some mid-day angst along with signs of sector rotation into pro-cyclical small caps.

Closing changes on the day:

S&P 500 +1.2%

Nasdaq Comp +1.5%

DJIA +1.2%

Russell 2000 +3.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +1.1% (record high)

On the week:

S&P 500 +1.4%

Nasdaq Comp +1.4%

DJIA +1.3%

Russell 2000 +3.4%

Toronto TSX Comp +4.1%

The S&P 500 is now just 0.6% away from the all-time high.