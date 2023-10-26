US stock futures are implying a lower opening after sharp declines yesterday. The NASDAQ index had its 2nd worst trading day of the year with a decline of -2.43% (the worst day of the year was -2.5% on February 21).

The features are currently implying:

Dow Industrial Average -24 points after yesterday's -105.45 point decline

S&P -12 points after yesterday's -60.91 point decline

NASDAQ index -61 points after yesterday's -318.65 point decline

Shares of Meta moved sharply higher after earnings but then tumbled lower. Currently, shares are rebounding and down only $2.23 or -0.74%.

US yields were higher earlier in the day, but then backed off even after better-than-expected durable goods and stronger GDP (sell the fact, and perhaps realization that he can't get any better than that).

2 year yield 5.097% -2.3 basis points

5 year yield 4.88% -3.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.933% -1.9 basis points

30 year yield 5.068% -2.2 basis points

Crude oil is trading down $2.11 or -2.47% at $83.28. Gold is down $1.50 or -0.08% at $1978.08