S&P 500 futures are down 43 points, or 0.7%, ahead of the open.

That's better than I would have thought given the jump in jobs and a rise in 10-year yields to 4.75%, which is the highest since November 2023.

The low of the pre-market came on the release but there has been some dip buying futures. We will have to see how that shakes out as the day rolls along.

Spoos

A big winner in the pre-market is Walgreens, which is up 15% on better earning and a surprise improvement in sales. Delta is also higher (along with other airlines) on positive numbers and strong trans-Atlantic demand.