S&P 500 futures are down 43 points, or 0.7%, ahead of the open.

That's better than I would have thought given the jump in jobs and a rise in 10-year yields to 4.75%, which is the highest since November 2023.

The low of the pre-market came on the release but there has been some dip buying futures. We will have to see how that shakes out as the day rolls along.

US 10 min ES
Spoos

A big winner in the pre-market is Walgreens, which is up 15% on better earning and a surprise improvement in sales. Delta is also higher (along with other airlines) on positive numbers and strong trans-Atlantic demand.