Spoos

S&P 500 futures are fractionally lower as we count down to the open. With the US holiday tomorrow and month end looming, flows are likely to overwhelm everything else today. That's also what could have the US dollar on the backfoot today.

But if you look at the field of play, it's a good one for risk assets. Treasury yields and the US dollar are lower. Bitcoin has turned higher and is up 2.7%.

Some of the concerns are around earnings with Dell lower by 13%, HP off by 8%. The main event in terms of economic data comes after the open with the PCE report out at 10 am ET -- an unusual time in a condensed schedule because of the US holiday. Also notable is that US stocks were extremely strong late yesterday in to the close.