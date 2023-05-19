The major US indices are looking to open higher with eyes on the 4200 level in the S&P index. The S&P index is currently trading up around 12 points in premarket trading after closing just below the 4200 level at 4198.06 yesterday. PS the 100 week moving average on the S&P is at 4201.15 (blue line in the chart below). Closing above that level would be the 1st close above the level since August 2022 (bullish).
The Dow Industrial Average is up around 89 points and the NASDAQ index is up around 16.5 points as implied by the futures. Yesterday, the NASDAQ index closed at its highest level since August 2022 at 12688.84. The 100 week moving average on the NASDAQ is up at 12917.59