The major US stock indices are implying a mixed opening after record closes in the S&P and NASDAQ indices yesterday. Both the S&P and NASDAQ are looking to open marginal lower. The Dow Industrial Average averages up by a small margin:

Dow industrial average futures are implying a 20 point gain

S&P futures are implying a decline of -4.26 points

NASDAQ futures are implying a decline -28 points

in the US debt market, yields are moving lower and trading near the lows for the day.