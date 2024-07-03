The major US stock indices are implying a mixed opening after record closes in the S&P and NASDAQ indices yesterday. Both the S&P and NASDAQ are looking to open marginal lower. The Dow Industrial Average averages up by a small margin:
- Dow industrial average futures are implying a 20 point gain
- S&P futures are implying a decline of -4.26 points
- NASDAQ futures are implying a decline -28 points
in the US debt market, yields are moving lower and trading near the lows for the day.
- 2-year yield 4.739%, unchanged
- 5-year yield 4.374%, -2.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.400%, -3.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.564%, -4.4 basis points