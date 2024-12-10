S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% with Nasdaq futures doing slightly better.

One drag is Oracle, which is down 7.5% in the pre-market after earnings and revenue that missed estimates. Oracle also issued guidance for the current quarter, calling for revenue growth of 7% to 9% and adjusted earnings of $1.50 to $1.54 per share.

Yesterday's price action saw some profit taking in the highest-flying stocks. Is that a sign of a crack in the market or a healthy correction? Today's market moves will tell us more.