SPX daily

S&P 500 futures are up 13 points after touching a record high (and then fading) yesterday. Nasdaq future are up 0.3% with some help from Netflix, whose shares are up 6.5% after beating estimates on subscriber growth. Apple shares are also up 1.8% pre-market on a report that China iPhone 16 sales are up 20% compared to the prior version.

The main US indexes are on track for a sixth straight week of gains, which would be the longest streak for the S&P 500 so far this year.

On the downside are shares of drug store chain CVS, which are lower by 8% after replacing CEO Karen Lynch and guiding to earnings of $1.05-$1.10 per share compared to the $1.69 consensus.

Eyes are on Nvidia, which touched a record high yesterday before closing below it. Shares are up 1% pre-market after Bank of America raised its price target to $195, a nearly 40% rise from here.

On the macro side, China shares climbed strongly today on more stimulus and that should help to boost growth-sensitive and cyclical stocks.