S&P 500 futures are up a modest 16 points, or 0.3%, to 5627. That's an impressive performance given that shares of Nvidia are down 3% in the premarket following yesterday's earnings report.

Futures had traded as low as 5561 following NVDA earnings but the dip buyers have stepped in and that's a good sign for the broader market. I'd warn though that September seasonals aren't great.