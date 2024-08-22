SPX futures daily

The dynamic recently has been -- weaker dollar, lower yields, higher stocks.

Today will be a challenge of that with yields down 4-6 bps across the curve and the dollar higher, particularly USD/JPY (up 75 bps).

Fed pricing shows a 28% chance of a 50 bps cut, which is back to where it was before the non-farm payrolls revisions. There is some focus on hawkish comments from the Fed's Schmid.

Movers include Snowflake, down 9% while Urban Outfitters are down 15% after same store sales fell 9.3% in another sign that housing-related sectors are suffering from high rates and a lack of turnover in real estate.