US initial jobless claims came in stronger than expectations, but continuing claims were higher. The Philadelphia Fed business index fell more than expected of -5.5 versus 8.0 estimate.

Yields in the US have moved modestly lower with the two year now down -0.8 basis points and the tenure down -1.6 basis points.

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a higher opening:

Dow industrial average +136 points

S&P index up 22.14 points

NASDAQ index up 94.65 points

Nvidia shares are up $2.06 or 1.45% in premarket trading after being lower earlier today.

Bitcoin is trading up $3300 at $97,661 after a reaching a new all-time high price at $98,367. The price of bitcoin moved above 90,000 on November 12.