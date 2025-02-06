SPX daily

S&P 500 futures are up 16 points, or 0.26% shortly before the open. The market has been drifting higher as trade tensions ease following Monday's tariff fake-out.

This would be the third straight gain following the big drop on Monday.

Eli Lilly reported in the pre-market and beat estimates but shares are down 0.5%. Elsewhere in pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb is down 6% after a softer outlook. There are some disappointments in technology as well with Qualcomm and Arm down 5% on results. Ford is also down 5% after highlighting falling EV prices.