US equity futures are up modestly as we count down to the weekly open at 9:30 am ET. Spoos are up 9 points to 4057 after a strong week last week.

Eyes are on China after a somewhat-disappointing GDP target of 'around 5%' on the weekend, dashing hopes for stimulus and something near 6%.

In the US, Treasury yields continue to come down after hitting multi-month highs last week. US 10-year year yields are down 4.3 bps to 3.92%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks tomorrow and Wednesday in congressional testimony.