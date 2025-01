US equity markets won't open today due to the MLK holiday but indications are good for tomorrow with S&P 500 futures up 29 points.

Futures were lower before the report saying that Trump won't impose tariffs today but instead will issue a memo to study trade practices.

If anything, I suspect this 0.5% move is much too small for the news. That said, it only takes a quick denial from Trump to reverse this, which is what the market is worried about.