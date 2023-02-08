S&P 500 futures are down 23 points, or 0.56%, ahead of the open. Nasdaq future are also down 0.5%.

Google is a particular laggard after today's AI event named Bard fell flat, including an answer to a question appeared to be wrong. From the Telegraph:

In an animated GIF showing how Bard works, a user types in the search query "what new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9 year old about?"

The NASA telescope was made operational in December 2021 and has been used by scientists to make several discoveries of new planets outside the Solar System.

One of the responses generated by Bard says: "JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system."

Yet this is not accurate. The first picture ever taken of a planet outside the solar system - an exoplanet - was captured in 2004 by the Very Large Telescope array in Chile.

Yesterday was volatile as the market traded around Powell. Expect a few more twists and turns today with a handful of Fed comments to cross imminently.