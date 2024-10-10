S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% ahead of the open while Nasdaq futures are down 0.5%. It's been a volatile morning following CPI but the bond market should be a tailwind.

In terms of company news, shares of Delta are down 1.4% in the premarket after softer Q4 guidance. They were down as much as 5% but have recovered. I'll dig in to see if there is any read on the overall consumer but the company did hint that people plan to travel less around the election, which they say is typical.

The big one to watch today will be Tesla, as the robotaxi event finally takes place. A leak yesterday said it would be a two-seat vehicle with wing doors. Another report said it wouldn't be ready until 2027 but don't expect anything but hype and promises from Elon Musk.