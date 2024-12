US equities battled back after a slump at the open yesterday and they will have to do it again today.

S&P 500 futures are down 33 points, or 0.6% in the premarket.

Today is the third-last trading day of the year but and it's notable that settlement changes now make Monday as the final day for trades to settle in 2024.

So far this month, the S&P 500 is up 0.1% but that will be erased at the open.