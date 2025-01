Jensen Huang

S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% shortly before the open.

The main driver of the gains is Nvidia, which is set to be the world's largest company (once again) at the open. Shares are up 2.6% in the pre-market after unveiling a series of products late yesterday.

One drag is Tesla, with shares down 1.6% in the pre-market following a downgrade.

This would be the third day of gains for US stocks following a 5-day losing streak.