- Dow industrial average futures implying a gain of 28.25
- S&P futures implying a gain of +3.62 points
- NASDAQ futures implying a decline of -12.1 points.
Yesterday the NASDAQ index led the gains with a rise of 2.17%. The S&P index rose 1.07%.
Looking at the US debt market, yields are up by about 1 to 2 basis points across the curve:
- 2 year yield 3.660%, +1.4 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.460%, +1.4 basis points.
- 10 year yield 3.670%, +1.7 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.985%, +2.3 basis points
In other markets:
- crude oil is trading up $1.10 at $68.41, and
- bitcoin is up $356 and $57,698
- Gold is trading to a new record high reaching a level of $2542.45. The current price is up $27 at $2537.98.