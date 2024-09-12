  • Dow industrial average futures implying a gain of 28.25
  • S&P futures implying a gain of +3.62 points
  • NASDAQ futures implying a decline of -12.1 points.

Yesterday the NASDAQ index led the gains with a rise of 2.17%. The S&P index rose 1.07%.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are up by about 1 to 2 basis points across the curve:

  • 2 year yield 3.660%, +1.4 basis points
  • 5-year yield 3.460%, +1.4 basis points.
  • 10 year yield 3.670%, +1.7 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.985%, +2.3 basis points

In other markets:

  • crude oil is trading up $1.10 at $68.41, and
  • bitcoin is up $356 and $57,698
  • Gold is trading to a new record high reaching a level of $2542.45. The current price is up $27 at $2537.98.