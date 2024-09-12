Dow industrial average futures implying a gain of 28.25

S&P futures implying a gain of +3.62 points

NASDAQ futures implying a decline of -12.1 points.

Yesterday the NASDAQ index led the gains with a rise of 2.17%. The S&P index rose 1.07%.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are up by about 1 to 2 basis points across the curve:

2 year yield 3.660%, +1.4 basis points

5-year yield 3.460%, +1.4 basis points.

10 year yield 3.670%, +1.7 basis points

30 year yield 3.985%, +2.3 basis points

In other markets: