S&P 500 futures were down 30 points earlier but have pared that to just 7 points as we get set for the market open. Falling yields and oil prices have provided a bit of a lift from the lows.

The theme in today's trading is likely to be anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report. The speech from Barkin still hasn't provided any headlines and it's doubtful to be a market mover anyway.

The S&P 500 closed just above the lows yesterday: