US stock futures are down 0.2% after a solid day yesterday. Nasdaq futures are 0.3% lower.

This is an ominous warning from Bank of America: "We are in the late-stages of a short-cover-rally as the implied vol spike in heavily-shorted names has started to fade."

The weekly Nasdaq chart shows it's nearing the 61.8% retracement of the Dec-March fall.

h/t @michaelgoodwell