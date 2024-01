US stocks are down in the pre-market with the Nasdaq lagging. S&P 500 futures are 0.1% lower while Nasdaq futures are down 0.4%.

Intel is a drag with shares down 9.8% in the pre-market after poor 2024 guidance. T-Mobile is also down 3% after earninsg while American Express is up 2% and Visa down 2.6%.

Next week is another big one for earnings with Apple and Amazon set to report.

The S&P 500 has notched a record closing high for five straight days.