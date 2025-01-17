The major US stock indices are closing higher for the day and for the week. The week gain, is the first for the new trading year for the broader indices.
For the day:
- Dow industrial average rose 334.70 points or 0.78% at 43487.83
- S&P index rose 59.32 points or 1.00% at 5996.66
- NASDAQ index rose 291.91 points or 1.51% at 19630.20
- Russell 2000 rose 9.08 points or 0.40% at 2275.88
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average rose 3.69%.
- S&P index rose 2.91%
- NASDAQ index rose 2.45%
For the new trading year, the major indices are also positive:
- Dow industrial average up 2.22%
- S&P index up 1.96%
- NASDAQ index up 1.65%
Next week, the earnings calendar starts to heat up:
Tuesday:
- Charles Schwab
- 3M
- DR Horton
- Netflix
- United Airlines
- Seagate
Wednesday
- P&G
- Abbott
- Johnson & Johnson
- Halliburton
- Alcoa
- Discover
Thursday
- American Airlines
- Freeport-McMoran
- Texas Instruments
- intuitive surgical
- CSX
Friday
- Verizon
- American Express