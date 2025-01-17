The major US stock indices are closing higher for the day and for the week. The week gain, is the first for the new trading year for the broader indices.

For the day:

Dow industrial average rose 334.70 points or 0.78% at 43487.83

S&P index rose 59.32 points or 1.00% at 5996.66

NASDAQ index rose 291.91 points or 1.51% at 19630.20

Russell 2000 rose 9.08 points or 0.40% at 2275.88

For the trading week:

Dow industrial average rose 3.69%.

S&P index rose 2.91%

NASDAQ index rose 2.45%

For the new trading year, the major indices are also positive:

Dow industrial average up 2.22%

S&P index up 1.96%

NASDAQ index up 1.65%

Next week, the earnings calendar starts to heat up:

Tuesday:

Charles Schwab

3M

DR Horton

Netflix

United Airlines

Seagate

Wednesday

P&G

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Halliburton

Alcoa

Discover

Thursday

American Airlines

Freeport-McMoran

Texas Instruments

intuitive surgical

CSX

Friday