As the market prepares for the FOMC rate decision later today, the major US stock indices are trading lower. The ADP jobs report came in weaker than expectations. We are seeing that bad news is not necessarily good news for the stock market at least at the open.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Looking at the Dow winners and losers:

The Dow gainers today include:

  • Boeing +1.42%
  • Verizon +0.3%
  • Walmart +0.26%
  • United health +0.06%