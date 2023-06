The major US stock indices are trading marginally higher today. Higher yields after the better data are putting a little lid on gains.

The snapshot of the market 7 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow up 77 points or 0.25% at 33922.94

S&P is up 4.28 points or 0.10% at 4381.13

Nasdaq is up7.26 points or 0.05% at 13599.01

Looking at the yield curve, yields are sharply higher: