The NASDAQ index is up for the 4th consecutive day. The S&P and the Dow industrial average are up for the 3rd consecutive day. The gates they were led by the NASDAQ index which rose 1.64%. For the week the index is now up 2.64%.
A snapshot of the closing levels for the day are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 221.71 points or 0.67% at 33274.59
- S&P index of 44.06 points or 1.05% at 4237.87
- NASDAQ index up 210.22 points or 1.64% at 13061.46
For the trading week with 2 days to go:
- Dow industrial average is up 2.64%
- S&P index is up 2.93%
- NASDAQ index is up 3.31%
Shares of the large-cap stocks are all outpacing:
- Nvidia up 3.77%
- Meta up 3.52%
- Apple up 1.86%. Apple announces earnings after the close tomorrow
- Alphabet up 1.92%
- Microsoft up 2.37%
- Amazon up 2.99%
- Tesla up 2.041%