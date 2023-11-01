The NASDAQ index is up for the 4th consecutive day. The S&P and the Dow industrial average are up for the 3rd consecutive day. The gates they were led by the NASDAQ index which rose 1.64%. For the week the index is now up 2.64%.

A snapshot of the closing levels for the day are showing:

Dow industrial average up 221.71 points or 0.67% at 33274.59

S&P index of 44.06 points or 1.05% at 4237.87

NASDAQ index up 210.22 points or 1.64% at 13061.46

For the trading week with 2 days to go:

Dow industrial average is up 2.64%

S&P index is up 2.93%

NASDAQ index is up 3.31%

